For 4th Straight Day, India's Daily Covid Count Crosses 2L Cases, Sets Another Grim Record

India recorded 261,500 new Covid-19 cases — a new record — and 1,501 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government said on Sunday. It was the fourth consecutive day that the country recorded over 2 lakh cases.

India has recorded 1,47,88,109 active cases since the beginning of the outbreak last year, while active cases stand at 18,01,316. The death toll from the viral infection is 177,150, and the total recoveries are 1,28,09643.

With cases spiralling across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting the outbreak in Varanasi.

Separately, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on Sunday noon.

On Saturday, India recorded single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The 1,501 new fatalities include 419 from Maharashtra, 167 from Delhi, 158 from Chhattisgarh, 120 from Uttar Pradesh, 97 from Gujarat, 80 from Karnataka, 66 from Madhya Pradesh, 62 from Punjab and 39 from Tamil Nadu.

