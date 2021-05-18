India Sees Highest Single-day Covid Deaths, Daily Cases Lowest in A Month | 10 Points

India recorded the highest single-day Covid fatalities as the death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 new deaths. The single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20. The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

- India reports 2.63 lakh new Covid cases, 4.22 lakh new recoveries, 4,329 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There has been a dip of 1.63 lakh in active cases.

- The new cases recorded in the country is the lowest in last 4 weeks. New deaths have been record high since the pandemic began last year. The daily deaths remained above 4,000 for the third consecutive day.

- The country has registered highest single day dip in active cases. Over 1 lakh dip for the second consecutive day. Fall in active cases for the 5th consecutive day.

- 27 states and UTs report fall in active cases. Cases rising in 9 states including 5 North Eastern states.

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -18%. Whereas the same difference globally is -14%.

- Karnataka reports 3,860 new cases, Tamil Nadu 33,000 and Maharashtra 2,660. Maharashtra reports 1000 new deaths, Karnataka 476 and Delhi 340.

- 18.69 lakh new tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate is 14.1% in compared to 17.9% on the previous day.

- Test positivity rate in the states are as follows: Karnataka 39.70%, Goa 36.62%, Sikkim 36.84%. Uttar Pradesh 3.68%, Bihar 4.72%, Gujarat 5.82% and Delhi 8.42%.

- 15.10 lakh new vaccinations. 12.67 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 2.43 lakh their second dose. 18.44 crore total vaccinations

- Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Maldives reporting steep rise in new cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here