India Records Lowest Daily Covid Cases in 38 Days, Deaths Remain Above 4-000-Mark | 10 Points

India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in round 38 days, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India registered 2,17,353 new infections in a span of 24 hours on April 16. The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

- India reported 2.22 lakh new cases, 4454 new deaths and 3.03 lakh new discharges. There has been dip of 84,680 in active cases.

- The daily new cases have been lowest in the last 38 days.

- Tamil Nadu reports 35,480 new cases, Maharashtra 26,670, Karnataka 25,980 and Kerala 25,820.

- Maharashtra reports 1320 new deaths, Karnataka 624 and Tamil Nadu 422.

- 27 states and UTs are reporting dip in active cases.

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -22% (world average is -12%)

- 19.28 lakh new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number has been the highest yet for a Sunday. Previous highest on a Sunday was on May 16. Whereas, the test positivity rate is 11.53%.

- Test positivity rate in different states are as follows: Goa 35.49%, Sikkim 32.08%, West Bengal 26.64%. TPR below 5% in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand.

- 9.43 lakh vaccinations were conducted in the last 24 hours. 19.60 crore jabs have been administered. 8.85 lakh received their first dose yesterday while 56,890 received their second dose.

- COVID-19 cases in Taiwan continues to surge. 70% of Taiwan’s total cases reported in the last two weeks.

