india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»India Records Lowest Daily Covid Cases in 38 Days, Deaths Remain Above 4-000-Mark | 10 Points
1-MIN READ

India Records Lowest Daily Covid Cases in 38 Days, Deaths Remain Above 4-000-Mark | 10 Points

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

Tamil Nadu reports 35,480 new cases, Maharashtra 26,670, Karnataka 25,980 and Kerala 25,820. 27 states and UTs are reporting dip in active cases.

India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in round 38 days, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India registered 2,17,353 new infections in a span of 24 hours on April 16. The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

- India reported 2.22 lakh new cases, 4454 new deaths and 3.03 lakh new discharges. There has been dip of 84,680 in active cases.

RELATED NEWS

- The daily new cases have been lowest in the last 38 days.

- Tamil Nadu reports 35,480 new cases, Maharashtra 26,670, Karnataka 25,980 and Kerala 25,820.

- Maharashtra reports 1320 new deaths, Karnataka 624 and Tamil Nadu 422.

- 27 states and UTs are reporting dip in active cases.

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -22% (world average is -12%)

- 19.28 lakh new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number has been the highest yet for a Sunday. Previous highest on a Sunday was on May 16. Whereas, the test positivity rate is 11.53%.

- Test positivity rate in different states are as follows: Goa 35.49%, Sikkim 32.08%, West Bengal 26.64%. TPR below 5% in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand.

- 9.43 lakh vaccinations were conducted in the last 24 hours. 19.60 crore jabs have been administered. 8.85 lakh received their first dose yesterday while 56,890 received their second dose.

- COVID-19 cases in Taiwan continues to surge. 70% of Taiwan’s total cases reported in the last two weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 24, 2021, 10:57 IST