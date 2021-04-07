India Records Over 1.15 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, 630 Deaths in 24 Hours in Biggest Spike Ever

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days.

A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to8,43,473comprising 6.59per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

The Test Positivity Rate in Delhi has gone above the 5 per cent-mark, clearly showing that the infection is unmanageable, said Dr. N K Mehra, emeritus scientist and former dean of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “In January, the test positivity rate in Delhi had come down to around 1%. It remained low till about two weeks ago. But now, the positivity rate is rising rapidly leading to an exponential rise in cases,” he said.

The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,14, 39,598 samples have been tested up toApril 6with12,08, 339samples being tested on Tuesday. The 630 new fatalities include 297from Maharashtra, 61 from Punjab, 53 from Chhattisgarh, 39 from Karnataka, 30 from Uttar Pradesh, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 17 each from Delhi and Gujarat, 15 from Tamil Nadu, 14 from Kerala, 13 from Rajasthan. A total of 1,66,177 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 56,330 from Maharashtra, 12,804 from Tamil Nadu, 12,696 from Karnataka, 11,113 from Delhi, 10,355 from West Bengal, 8,924 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,251 from Andhra Pradesh and 7,216 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.