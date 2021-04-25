India Records Over 3.49 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases, 2,767 Deaths in 24 Hours: Key Points

With a whopping single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here are key developments on Sunday’s COVID-19 data:

- Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751 comprising 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.

- It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

- According to the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested up to April 25 with 17,19,588 samples being tested on Saturday.

- Delhi recorded 24, 103 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

- Maharashtra, which has contributed most number of COVID-19 cases to India’s tally but registered a drop in cases on Saturday, recorded 67,160 infections and 676 deaths on Sunday.

- Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 37,944 Covid-19 cases and 222 fatalities on Sunday even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the state has “no shortage” of oxygen.

- Kerala has recorded 26,685 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

- Karnataka registered a 29,438 new cases of COVID-19 infection with 208 deaths on Sunday

- Poll-bound West Bengal, which is still witnessing political rallies across the state, recorded 14,281 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

- Strict restrictions on the movement of people were imposed across Kashmir as part of the administration’s 34-hour ‘corona curfew’ amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday. The restrictions that came into force on 8 PM on Saturday will remain till 6 AM on Monday in all the ten districts of the valley, the officials added. They said security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of the people. However, essential and emergency services were being allowed to move, they added.

- Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory of 5,614, a health department official said on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 66 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases were detected during contact tracing while seven were airport arrivals, the official said.

- Thane has reported 5,192 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,46,376, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 46 more people, pushing the deathtoll in the district to 7,232, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.62 per cent, he added. The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

- Jharkhand’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,778 as the state reported 63 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Saturday. Altogether, 5,741 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,90,692, it said.

- Meghalaya on Saturday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 15,786, a health department official said. The state now has 1,244 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

- Bihar’s coronavirus death toll rose to 2087 on Saturday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,359 new cases took the tally to 3,90,801, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 6,741 patients have recovered from COVID-91 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 3,06,753.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here