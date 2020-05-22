INDIA

1-MIN READ

India Records Over 6,000 Coronavirus Cases in a Day for the First Time, Death Toll Climbs to 3,583

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

According to health ministry data, India has recorded 6,088 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 148 deaths reported in the same period.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
The number of coronavirus cases in India showed the biggest daily increase on Friday, crossing the 6,000 mark for the first time.

According to health ministry data, India has recorded 6,088 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 148 deaths reported in the same period. This takes the total number of cases to 1.18 lakhs and total deaths to 3,583.

There are 66,330 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus has risen to 48,534 and the recovery rate – percentage of people to have recovered – stood at 40.97 per cent, an increase from 40.31 per cent on Thursday.

Maharashtra confirmed 64 deaths on Thursday — one of the highest in single-day tolls in the state since the outbreak.

Loading