English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Rejects Pak's Claim Of Preparing Another Attack, Says 'Could Be Call for Terrorists to Attack Us'
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Isalamabd has 'reliable intelligence' that India will attack again this month.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: India Sunday rejected as "irresponsible and preposterous" Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's comments that India was planning to attack Pakistan again between April 16 and 20.
In a strongly worded statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the comments by the Pakistani foreign minister is aimed at whipping up war hysteria in the region.
"India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the foreign minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region. This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India," Kumar said.
The MEA spokesperson's statement came hours after Qureshi said in a press conference in Multan that Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India is planning to attack Pakistan again between April 16 and 20.
India struck the biggest terrorist training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Muhammed deep inside Pakistan on February 26 nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
On February 27, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1. PTI
In a strongly worded statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the comments by the Pakistani foreign minister is aimed at whipping up war hysteria in the region.
"India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the foreign minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region. This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India," Kumar said.
The MEA spokesperson's statement came hours after Qureshi said in a press conference in Multan that Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India is planning to attack Pakistan again between April 16 and 20.
India struck the biggest terrorist training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Muhammed deep inside Pakistan on February 26 nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
On February 27, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1. PTI
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- Turkey Shifts to New 'Soon to Become World's Largest' International Airport
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results