India Rejects Pakistan's 'Totally Unfounded' Allegations of Chemical Weapon Use
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Thursday alleged that India was using chemical weapons on 'unarmed citizens' in Jammu and Kashmir.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
New Delhi: India on Friday rejected as “totally unfounded” Pakistan's allegations of chemical weapons’ use by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We completely reject allegations made by Pakistan about the reported use of chemical weapons by the Indian security forces against Indian citizens,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries. "Such allegations are not new and are totally unfounded," Kumar said.
India has repeatedly stated its complete opposition to the use of chemical weapons "by anyone, at any time, and anywhere in the world".
"India is an original signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC)," the spokesperson said. "The international community has recognised India's abiding commitment and contribution to the CWC which is the universal multilateral instrument prohibiting the use of chemical weapons."
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Thursday alleged that India was using chemical weapons on "unarmed citizens" in Jammu and Kashmir.
Stating that it is a matter of deep concern that Pakistan repeatedly tries to make such false allegations, Kumar said: "They are acting in a highly irresponsible manner with the sole purpose of repeating untruths in the vain hope that the international community will start believing in their falsehood. Such malicious attempts to deflect international opinion away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan shall not succeed."
