English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Rejects Russia Proposal to Jointly Make Next Gen AK-47s With Adani Group
Russia had, reportedly, proposed the joint venture during Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Moscow in April for production of AK-103 rifle.
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi The government has rejected a proposal by Russia to set up a manufacturing facility in India for AK-series assault rifles in partnership with the Adani Group, official sources said.
The decision comes amid a controversy over the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale aircraft deal with France.
The sources said Russia proposed the joint venture during Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Moscow in April for production of AK-103 rifle.
AK-103 is a modernised variant of the AK-47 rifle, which is extensively used by India's armed forces.
The sources said, according to existing policy, Russian defence firm Kalashnikov Concern can only partner government-owned Ordnance Factories for the project.
"The Russian proposal to partner with a private firm has been rejected. They have the option of joining hands with a government firm for the project," said a source.
The proposal from Russia came when the Army was aiming at procuring around 7 lakh rifles.
India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.
The Congress has raised several questions about the deal including rates of the aircraft while the government has rejected the charges.
The decision comes amid a controversy over the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale aircraft deal with France.
The sources said Russia proposed the joint venture during Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Moscow in April for production of AK-103 rifle.
AK-103 is a modernised variant of the AK-47 rifle, which is extensively used by India's armed forces.
The sources said, according to existing policy, Russian defence firm Kalashnikov Concern can only partner government-owned Ordnance Factories for the project.
"The Russian proposal to partner with a private firm has been rejected. They have the option of joining hands with a government firm for the project," said a source.
The proposal from Russia came when the Army was aiming at procuring around 7 lakh rifles.
India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.
The Congress has raised several questions about the deal including rates of the aircraft while the government has rejected the charges.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ‘I’m So Sorry, Please Don’t Ban Me’: Kohli Recalls Fallout of ‘Flicking the Finger’ at SCG in 2012
- Amazon Briefly Joins Apple in $1,000,000,000,000 Elite Group
- The Avenger: Still Furious at Disney, Dave Bautista May Not Return to Guardians of The Galaxy
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...