India Rejects UN Human Rights Experts' Comments on Deportation of Rohingyas by India
External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the repatriation of illegal immigrants to their country of origin is in accordance with Indian laws.
File photo of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected criticism by UN human rights experts of its decision to deport three Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, saying the action was taken in accordance with law.
The Office of the High Commissioner (OCHR) of the UN Human Rights on Tuesday said UN human rights experts condemned India's decision to deport three more Rohingyas to Myanmar and urged the authorities to stop such "forced deportations" which are prohibited under international law.
"The interpretation made of the facts of the case, as portrayed in the statement, are misleading and incorrect. The repatriation of illegal immigrants to their country of origin is in accordance with Indian laws," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He was responding to a question on the issue at a weekly media briefing.
"These actions are being taken in response to the instructions of India's courts, which have required government at the State and Union levels to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants," said Kumar.
"In this sense, the government will continue to take actions as may be necessary in implementation of Indian laws, and as directed by our judiciary," he added.
