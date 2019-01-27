English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Relaxes Norms for Surinami-Hindustani Community in Europe to Get OCI Card
The Netherlands has the largest population of overseas Indians in mainland Europe,majority belonging to the 2,00,000 strong Surinami-Hindustani community whose ancestors were taken as indentured labour from India to Suriname 145 years ago.
The announcement iwas made by India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony during the Indian Republic Day celebrations in the Netherlands.
New Delhi: India has relaxed a key condition to allow members of the Surinami-Hindustani community living in Europe to get Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card, according to an official statement.
Earlier, there was a limitation that OCI could be issued only to four generations of the original forefathers of the community who had migrated from India to Suriname, a country on the northeastern Atlantic coast of South America.
Consequently, many young members of the Surinami-Hindustani community belonging to fifth and subsequent generations could not avail of this benefit.
As a result of persistent efforts by the Embassy of Netherlands, the government of India has decided that, henceforth, descendants up to sixth generation of the original Indian immigrants who had arrived in Suriname and later migrated to the Netherlands may be considered for OCI, the statement said.
An announcement in this regard was made by India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony during the Indian Republic Day celebrations in the Netherlands on Saturday.
He invited all members of Surinami-Hindustani community who do not have an OCI card to apply for the same at the earliest.
Rajamony also announced that because mandatory conscription was in force in the Netherlands prior to 1996, those members of the Surinami-Hindustani Community who were excluded from the OCI scheme can now apply for it, the statement issued by the Indian Embassy in The Hague said.
This (Indian government's decision) will help integrate the largest Indian community in Europe even more closely with India, Rajamony told PTI.
The Netherlands has the largest population of overseas Indians in mainland Europe,majority belonging to the 2,00,000 strong Surinami-Hindustani community whose ancestors were taken as indentured labour from India to Suriname 145 years ago
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Earlier, there was a limitation that OCI could be issued only to four generations of the original forefathers of the community who had migrated from India to Suriname, a country on the northeastern Atlantic coast of South America.
Consequently, many young members of the Surinami-Hindustani community belonging to fifth and subsequent generations could not avail of this benefit.
As a result of persistent efforts by the Embassy of Netherlands, the government of India has decided that, henceforth, descendants up to sixth generation of the original Indian immigrants who had arrived in Suriname and later migrated to the Netherlands may be considered for OCI, the statement said.
An announcement in this regard was made by India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony during the Indian Republic Day celebrations in the Netherlands on Saturday.
He invited all members of Surinami-Hindustani community who do not have an OCI card to apply for the same at the earliest.
Rajamony also announced that because mandatory conscription was in force in the Netherlands prior to 1996, those members of the Surinami-Hindustani Community who were excluded from the OCI scheme can now apply for it, the statement issued by the Indian Embassy in The Hague said.
This (Indian government's decision) will help integrate the largest Indian community in Europe even more closely with India, Rajamony told PTI.
The Netherlands has the largest population of overseas Indians in mainland Europe,majority belonging to the 2,00,000 strong Surinami-Hindustani community whose ancestors were taken as indentured labour from India to Suriname 145 years ago
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana's Film Emerges as Clear Box Office Winner Against Nawaz's Movie
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
- Exceptional Holder Rises to Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Barbados Heroics
- It’s the Best We Have Bowled This Summer – Australian Paceman Cummins
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results