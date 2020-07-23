India Remembers Bal Gangadhar Tilak on His Birth Anniversary With These Unforgettable Words

India has produced some of the greatest gems of all time during the freedom struggle. One of them was the great Bal Gangadhar Tilak or Lokmanya Tilak. Born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak on July 23, he went on to become one of the greatest names with the Lal Bal Pal trio during the struggle for independence.

Being the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was so respected that even British colonial authorities regarded him as ‘The father of the Indian unrest’. Mahatma Gandhi popularly called him ‘The Maker of Modern India’.

On his birth anniversary, let’s have a look at some of his golden words that have made a place in hearts of all the Indians:

1. Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!

2. If we trace the history of any nation backwards into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness.

3. Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.

4. If God is put up with untouchability, I will not call him God

5. It is true that the lack of rain causes hunger, but it is also true that people in India do not have the strength to fight evil.

6. The compilation of hymns into Sanhitas also appears to be a work of the early part of this period.

7. The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will.

8. It may be the will of providence that the cause I represent can prosper more by my suffering for my remaining free.

9. Religion and practical life are not different. To take sanyas (renunciation) is not to abandon life. The real spirit is to make the country, your family, work together instead of working only on your own. The step beyond is to serve humanity and the next step is to serve God.

10. Swadeshi and swadeshi will be our cry forever and by this, we will grow in spite of the wishes of the ruler.