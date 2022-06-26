India Reports 11,739 Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Sees 70% Jump in Containment Zones as Infections Rise

India on Sunday reported 11,739 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active cases rose to 92,576. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry. The country had recorded 15,940 Coronavirus infections on Saturday.

Delhi on Saturday reported six more deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 percent. In its latest bulletin, the department said at least 666 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, adding that the data pertained only up to 12:59 pm on June 24, due to “technical issues with the ICMR portal”.

With a rise in Covid cases, the city’s containment zones have increased from 190 on June 17 to 322 on June 24, an increase of about 70 per cent, according to official data. Most of the cases are being reported from family or neighbourhood clusters, officials said. In order to contain the spread of infection, micro-containment zones with even one or two houses are being made, they said.

On the other hand, Mumbai reported 840 Covid-19 cases, a fall attributed to the glitches in the ICMR portal, and three fatalities.

New coronavirus infections continue to increase in Tamil Nadu as 1,382 people tested positive in the last 24 hours on Saturday. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 as there were no fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, around nine prisoners in Nagpur Central Jail were tested positive for Covid-19, an official of the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation confirmed.

