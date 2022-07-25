India Reports 16,866 Fresh Covid Cases, 41 Deaths; Active Caseload at 1,50,877 With 7.03% Daily Positivity Rate

India has registered 16,866 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 41 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Along with the fresh cases, the country has also recorded 18,148 recoveries in the same period.

Active cases in the country currently are at 1,50,877 with a daily positivity rate of 7.03 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the Union health ministry said. A decrease of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 per cent, health ministry data said.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has reached 4,32,28,670, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 202.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

