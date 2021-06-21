India Reports 20 Delta Plus Variant Cases, 8 in Maharashtra

The Delta plus variant of Covid-19 has been spreading rapidly in India. So far nearly 20 people in India have been tested with the virus with Mumbai accounting for almost 8 such cases with almost all of them reported from Ratnagiri.

The Delta plus variant is a mutated form of the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) which is less dominant and harmful than the Delta variant, Dr. Sujeet Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi told TOI.

Almost 8 cases pertaining to the delta plus variant were detected in Ratnagiri which is among the three districts in Maharashtra to have a weekly Covud positivity rate of over 10%. In the month of May, five cases of Delta-plus were first detected in Ratnagiri following which 50 samples were sent for genome sequencing to CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB). The second batch returned three positive results in June.

In the week ending with June 17, Ratnagiri had a positivity rate of 11.9%.

All the 8 cases reported from Ratnagiri had mild covid and have recovered, noted a medical officer.

“The cases have been in the district for over a month, but we haven’t seen any significant jump in transmission. Delta-plus accounts for less than 0.005% cases in Ratnagiri,” said the doctor while asserting that no other confirmed cases were found in other districts contrary to the media reports which say that delta plus cases were also found in Navi Mumbai and Palghar.

Talking to TOI, a district health officer of Palghar said that a case was detected in their area where the individual was found to have a mutation that was different than the delta plus variant. The officer went on to say that the patient had loose motions and was isolated but the virus which the patient had contracted could not be detected.

As a precautionary measure, all districts have been told to send 100 samples each over the next 2-3 weeks. Since May, over 3,500 samples have been sent, noted Dr. Lahane, while Dr. Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state task force was of the opinion that before a new variant becomes a cause for concern, it should be nipped in the bud.

At present, transmissibility or severity of Delta-plus is being studied by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia). The doctor contended that they would also be analyzing samples dating to previous months to see if they already existed in March or April. Till June 7, India had reported six cases of Delta-plus.

