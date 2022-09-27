CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

With 3,230 New Covid Cases, India's Daily Infections Lowest in 118 Days

PTI

Last Updated: September 27, 2022, 10:02 IST

New Delhi, India

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 last year. (Representational Image)

India logged 3,230 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,75,473, while the active cases declined to 42,358, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,057 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

first published:September 27, 2022, 09:55 IST
last updated:September 27, 2022, 10:02 IST