CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#RussiaUkraineWar#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » India Reports 501 New COVID Case; Active Cases Dip to 7,561
1-MIN READ

India Reports 501 New COVID Case; Active Cases Dip to 7,561

PTI

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 14:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent. (Reuters Photo)

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent. (Reuters Photo)

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data

India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, the total Covid cases stand at 4,46,66,676, while the death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities — one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

RELATED NEWS

As many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 16, 2022, 14:17 IST
last updated:November 16, 2022, 14:17 IST