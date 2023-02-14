CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Reports 74 New Covid Cases; Active Tally Decline to 1,818
1-MIN READ

India Reports 74 New Covid Cases; Active Tally Decline to 1,818

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 11:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (Image: PTI/File)

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (Image: PTI/File)

The death toll stands at 5,30,753, according to the data updated at 8 am

India reported 74 new cases of coronavirus infections as the country’s active caseload declined to 1,818, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,753, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,274).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recovered surged to over 4.41 crore (4,41,51,703) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 14, 2023, 11:50 IST
last updated:February 14, 2023, 11:50 IST
