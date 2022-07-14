India Reports First Monkeypox Case in Kerala; UAE Returnee Stable, Contacts Identified

India on Thursday confirmed its first monkeypox case in Kerala. A 35-year-old man who returned from abroad was admitted to a hospital in the state after he showed symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said earlier in the day. The minister said his samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.

George said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

