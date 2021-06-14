India Reports Lowest Covid Cases Since April 1; Maharashtra, Bengal See Uptick | 10 Points

India on Monday recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,95,10,410. While the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country mounted to 3,74,305, with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. So far, cumulatively, 25,48,49,301 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under a nationwide vaccination drive.

Here are highlights of today’s Covid data

- 70.4k lakh new cases, 3921 new deaths, 1.19 lakh new recoveries, 53k dip in active cases.

- India’s active cases are below 1 million after 66 days and active cases lowest in 67 days.

- New cases lowest in 75 days.

- New cases below 1 lakh for the seventh day.

- Tamil Nadu reported 14k new cases, Kerala 11.58k, Maharashtra 10.4k. These three states account for 51% of new cases in India.

- Maharashtra 2,771 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 267, Kerala 206.

- Two states report a rise in active cases- West Bengal (+1403) and Maharashtra (+167).

- Difference between new cases reported in the last seven days and the preceding seven days is -31% (world average is -11%)

- 14.99 lakh new vaccinations administered taking the total to 25.48 crore.

- 14.92 lakh new tests were done, while the test positivity rate is 4.72% (4.25% the previous day).

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the seventh day.

- Test positivity rate state-wise is- Goa 13.99%, Kerala 12.24%, Sikkim 11.97. Uttar Pradesh 0.16%, Delhi 0.35%, Jharkhand 0.43%

