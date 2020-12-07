News18 Logo

india

India Reports Nearly 33,000 New Coronavirus Cases

India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

MUMBAI: India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.

But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, inspite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets. The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.

Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.

