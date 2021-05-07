India Reports Record 36K Covid-19 Deaths in 10 Consecutive Days, Highest in World

India has reported a record 36,110 COVID-19 deaths in the past 10 days, which translates to an average 150 fatalities per hour. On Thursday, the country hit another high with over 4.14 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus and 3,927 deaths. India has recorded over 3,000 deaths daily for the past 10 days.

With this, India has reported the highest cumulative deaths in 10 consecutive days by any country across the world. Prior to this, the US has reported 34,798 fatalities and Brazil 32,692 in 10 days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

India’s daily infections crossed 4 lakh for the second day on Thursday with 4,14,554 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country had seen 4,12,784 cases of coronavirus.

The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours. The total coronavirus infections now stand at 2,14,91,598, while total fatalities have reached 2,34,083.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, ten states — Andhra Pradesh Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan — account for over 70 per cent of daily cases reported in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here