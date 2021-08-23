India Reports Sharpest Dip in Weekly Cases in Over 2 Months With 13.6%; Recovery Rate Stands at 97.57%

India witnessed its sharpest decline in weekly Covid-19 cases in nearly two months with infections declining by 13.6% in the last week despite testing being at its peak during this period due to festivals.

As per reports, the country reported just over 2.2 lakh fresh cases between August 16-22, down from 2,55,819 in the previous seven days. This was the first double-digit fall in weekly cases since June 28 to July 4 week, when the number had dipped by 11.4%.

India recorded 30,948 Covid cases and 403 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 38,487 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 percent and total recoveries to 3,16,36,469.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have now declined to 3,53,398 the lowest in 152 days while the total death toll in the country now stands at 4,34,367.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the results of ongoing research for the development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched “very soon".

