India Reports Third Coronavirus Death as 64-year-old Man Dies in Mumbai
Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.
People wearing masks walk outside a special ward for possible COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 64-year-old man dying in Mumbai, Health Ministry officials said as the number of positive cases rose to 125.
The patient, whose wife is stable, is the first COVID-19 death in Maharashtra, the officials said.
Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.
The 125 positive cases include 22 foreign nationals.
According to ministry data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients who were discharged last month following their recovery.
The Mumbai patient was admitted to the city's Kasturba Hospital and was suffering from multiple health issues apart from being infected by the novel coronavirus, said BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi.
