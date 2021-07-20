India Reports This Year's First Bird Flu Death as 11-year-old Boy Succumbs in Delhi

An 11-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment for H5N1 (Avian Influenza) has died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on July 20. This is the first bird flu death recorded in India since the beginning this year.

The staff at AIIMS, New Delhi, has been placed in isolation as a preventative measure. All staffs who were exposure to the young boy have been asked to monitor themselves for any signs and symptoms of flu.

Bird flu outbreaks were reported across the country earlier in January this year, including the state of Haryana where medical experts had detected (H5N8) a subtype of the Avian Influenza virus.

The Health Ministry had sounded an alert when cases of bird flu were confirmed in Delhi and eight states - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Birds culling too was carried out in many parts of the country to halt the spread of the infection.

H5N1 had resurfaced in April again when some migratory birds were found dead in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

