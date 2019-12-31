India Reserves Right to Preemptively Strike at Sources of Terror: Army Chief General Naravane Warns Pakistan
Hours after taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane said a strategy of "resolute punitive response" has been evolved to punish cross-border terrorism.
New Army chief Manoj Naravane. (PTI)
New Delhi: In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to preemptively strike at sources of terror threat if the neighbouring country does not stop state-sponsored terrorism.
In an exclusive interview to PTI hours after taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army, General Naravane said a strategy of "resolute punitive response" has been evolved to punish cross-border terrorism.
He also said the Pakistan Army's all-out efforts to deflect attention from state-sponsored terrorism has been a total failure and that the situation in Kashmir has improved significantly after the abrogation of Article 370.
"The Pakistan Army's proxy war design received setback due to elimination of terrorists and decimation of terror networks (by India)," he said.
Asked how he will deal with Pakistan backed terrorism, he said, "Multiple options across the spectrum of conflict are on the table to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan."
On security challenges along the 3,500 km border with China, Gen Naravane said the focus has shifted from the western border to the northern border as part of re-balancing priorities.
"We will continue to improve capability building along the Northern border so we are prepared when the need arises," he said.
Referring to the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff, he said it will greatly change the way the defence establishment operates and will bring about significant reforms in the entire military system.
His main focus as Army chief will be to make the Army ready to face any threat at any time, the general said. According to him, the bottomline for reform in the Army will be to increase efficiency and operational readiness.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG ZS EV First Drive Review: Watch Out for this Electric SUV!
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Season 11 Royal Pass Rewards Leaked
- I Never Saw Kabir Singh as a Hero, Says Kiara Advani
- Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' Makes It To Barack Obama's Favorite Music List Of 2019
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020