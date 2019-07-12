Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India, Russia Hold Talks to Boost Space Cooperation, Including Assistance in Gaganyaan

Russia has promised all assistance for India's Human Space Flight Mission and details regarding cooperation for the Gaganyaan Mission were discussed and it also offered support to India in participating in the International Space Station, according to an MEA statement.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India, Russia Hold Talks to Boost Space Cooperation, Including Assistance in Gaganyaan
(Photo for representation Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India and Russia held high-level talks here to elevate bilateral cooperation to the next level in the field of space, including assistance in India's maiden human space flight mission 'Gaganyaan', according to Ministry of External Affairs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Russia's space agency ROSCOSMOS, led the two sides in the meeting held Thursday.

"There have been frequent contacts between the two space agencies to finalise the details of the Gaganyaan Mission, which will carry Indian astronaut to space in 2022, to coincide with India's

75th anniversary of Independence," an MEA statement said Friday.

Russia has promised all assistance for India's Human Space Flight Mission and details regarding cooperation for the Gaganyaan Mission were discussed, the statement said, adding it also offered support to India in participating in the International Space Station.

Both sides agreed to take a strategic approach to elevate bilateral cooperation to the next level keeping in mind the special and privileged partnership and India's priorities such as Make in India programme, the MEA said.

Senior representatives of ROSCOSMOS, GLAVCOSMOS, Energia and Energomash were present from the Russian side. From the Indian side, ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary K Sivan and the Director of the Human Space Flight Programme also attended the meeting.

Cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecraft and launch vehicle technology were also discussed.

"The Russian side stated that they would like to see India participate in the International Space Station, and offered its full support for this purpose," the statement said.

Space has emerged as a key area of cooperation between India and Russia in the high technology sector. India shares a robust cooperation with Russia in strategic areas of defence, nuclear and space.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram