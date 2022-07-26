India Salutes Bravery, Courage & Sacrifice of Our Armed forces': Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country’s territory during the Kargil conflict of 1999. Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history.

”On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,” he tweeted.

Paid homage to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought valiantly during Kargil War in 1999. The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice. @salute2soldier pic.twitter.com/R8ItiH6zGD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2022

Pakistan tried to redraw the boundary with India in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure but the Indian security forces foiled the evil design.

