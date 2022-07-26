CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India Salutes Bravery, Courage & Sacrifice of Our Armed forces': Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 12:51 IST

Delhi, India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS Ajay Bhatt, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces during Kargil war would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country’s territory during the Kargil conflict of 1999. Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history.

”On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,” he tweeted.

Pakistan tried to redraw the boundary with India in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure but the Indian security forces foiled the evil design.

first published:July 26, 2022, 12:51 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 12:51 IST