1-min read

'India, Saudi Arabia Share Similar Security Concerns': PM Modi Begins Visit With Hope For Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the third edition of the high-profile annual financial conference beginning.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

PM Modi on Tuesday said that India and Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns in their neighbourhood (in a reference to Pakistan) and will chalk out areas of mutual interest in the field of defense.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the third edition of the high-profile annual financial conference beginning on Tuesday. In an interview with news outlet Arab News, he said that the two governments are in the process of entering into agreements on security cooperation

“We are also in the process of entering into agreements on security cooperation, collaboration in defense industries, and also agreed to hold a comprehensive security dialogue mechanism between the two countries,” he was quoted as saying.

When asked about how India, Saudi Arabia, and other Asian countries can help mitigate the effects of the global downturn, he said that the government has undertaken many reforms to create a “business-friendly environment” and drew references to initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Swachch Bharat.

On the topic of energy deals with Saudi Arabia, he said that the two countries are moving towards a closer strategic partnership that will include Saudi investments in downstream oil and gas projects.

“…during my visit this time, India and Saudi Arabia plan to enter into agreements in various areas, including defense, security, renewable energy etc.,” he was quoted as saying.

Since the signing of the Riyadh Declaration in 2010, leaders of the two sides have visited each other on multiple occasions. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also visited India earlier this year in February, which PM Modi said had “further consolidated the special relationship”.

