India Saw Highest Dengue Cases, Deaths in Six Years in 2021; UP Topped Tally With Maximum Infections

India reported over 1.93 lakh cases of dengue in 2021, more than four times the cases in 2020 and highest in six years since 2015. Similarly, 346 deaths were caused by dengue across India in 2021 – over five times than 2020 and highest since 2015, official data analysed by CNN-News18 shows.

According to the data from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), three states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan – were responsible for nearly 40 per cent of the cases and half of the deaths in 2021. Clubbed with Delhi and Madhya Pradesh’s tally, the five states were responsible for more than 53 per cent cases and over 60 per cent deaths. While Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases in 2021 — 29,750 — Rajasthan recorded the most deaths — 96.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest dengue cases since 2015 and nearly double of its previous highest record. The last highest for the state was in 2016 when it registered 15,033 dengue cases.

Delhi saw one of its worst dengue seasons in the last couple of years in 2015, when the city recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths. Between 2016 and 2020, the cases were below 10,000 and deaths also dropped drastically. In 2016 and 2017, 10 deaths were reported each year. The next year, there were just four deaths. In 2019 and 2020, Delhi had recorded zero dengue deaths. In 2021, Delhi saw 13,089 dengue cases and 23 deaths.

In 2020, the year that marked the outbreak of coronavirus, India recorded exceptionally low dengue deaths and cases. The cases recorded in 2020 were less than 45,000 and deaths were also in two-digits across the country. Between 2017 and 2020, the dengue deaths were constantly dropping. Between 2015 and 2021, at least 1,530 people were killed in India due to dengue while over nine lakh were infected.

Further, up to May 31 last year, India recorded just 6,837 dengue cases. This year, the number had already crossed the 10,000-mark by May-end. Every year, an upsurge in cases of dengue was observed between July and November. So far, three dengue deaths have been recorded in India — one each in Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Last year, this number was just two up to May 31.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that spreads widely in the monsoon season. It is transmitted by the infective bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Its symptoms include high fever, headache, rash, muscle and joint pain. It occurs in two forms – Dengue fever and Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF). Dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness while DHF is a more severe form of the disease, which may cause death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.