India Says 'Keeping a Close Eye' After Assassination Attempt Against Imran Khan
1-MIN READ

India Says ‘Keeping a Close Eye' After Assassination Attempt Against Imran Khan

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 18:11 IST

New Delhi, India

A clash was reported between PTI workers and police soon after the firing incident (Image: Reuters/File)

A clash was reported between PTI workers and police soon after the firing incident (Image: Reuters/File)

Over 15 members of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were injured including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed Khan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to the firing incident reported at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rally in Punjab Province, and said that it is “keeping a close eye” on the matter. Khan sustained grave injuries after getting shot in the right leg with four bullets. Over 15 members of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were injured including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed Khan.

A clash was reported between PTI workers and police soon after the firing incident.

Following the incident, a protest will be held in Liberty Chowk against the “cowardly attack”, PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said in a tweet. According to news agency PTI, the incident took place near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

70-year-old Khan was shot in his right leg, and was shifted to a bullet proof vehicle, a Geo TV footage showed. One person was arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location.

Imran Khan launched his protest march on October 28. The party’s long march, now on the road for six days, was to reach Islamabad in seven days according to the initial plan.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:November 03, 2022, 18:11 IST
last updated:November 03, 2022, 18:11 IST