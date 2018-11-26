English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Must Give up Double Standards and Bring Attackers of 26/11 to Justice, Says India
In the horrific attack, 166 people, including Americans, were killed and over 300 were injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
Smoke billows out from burning Taj Mahal hotel during 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. (File photo/ Reuters)
New Delhi: On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India has hit out at Pakistan for allowing those responsible for the strike that left 166 people dead to roam free. Pakistan must expeditiously bring perpetrators of horrific attack to justice, the Centre said.
“The planners of 26/11 still roam streets of Pakistan with impunity. The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. We once again call on the government of Pakistan to give up double standards and expeditiously bring perpetrators of horrific attack to justice,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
In the horrific attack, 166 people, including Americans, were killed and over 300 were injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
The lone surviving terrorist - Ajmal Kasab - was apprehended by the security forces and he was subsequently put to trial. His conviction and death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court after which he was hanged on November 21, 2012.
“It's a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, families of 166 victims from 15 countries still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice,” said the Ministry.
Perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, including its mastermind and banned Jamat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Speed, continue to roam freely in Pakistan, indicating that Islamabad is not serious in bringing them to justice. The US has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.
"The victims of 26/11 have yet to see the masterminds of the attack in the LeT and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) face justice; unfortunately, that is virtually impossible in Pakistan," former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official Bruce Riedel told PTI.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
