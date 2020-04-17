India Says Will Allow Export of Formulations of Pain Reliever Paracetamol

India has opened up exports of formulations of the common pain reliever, Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Friday.

However, exports of the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Paracetamol will remain restricted, the DGFT said.

