India Scraps Talks With Pakistan After 3 Cops Killed in Kashmir, Says 'Imran Khan's True Face Revealed'
On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed a meeting between Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He further added that the meeting should not be taken as "dialogue".
A combination photograph of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
New Delhi: A day after India agreed to Pakistan’s proposal to hold talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York, New Delhi on Friday cancelled talks after three special officers were abducted and killed in Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi said the decision was taken in the face of brutal killings of security personnel by Pakistani entities and the recent release of 20 postal stamps by the neighbouring country glorifying terrorists confirm that "Pakistan will not mend its ways".
"The decision to agree to Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in New York later this month was in response to the spirit reflected in the letters from the new Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan. The letter from the Prime Minister of Pakistan had spoken of, inter alia bringing a positive change and mutual desire for peace as also readiness to discuss terrorism.
"Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office. Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless," said Raveesh Kumar, MEA spokesperson.
Reacting to the developments, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi blamed the decision on India's "divided polity".
"Pakistan's stand is clear. We went ahead and wanted things to improve, but Hindustan is not willing. If they are not ready, then we will also not go ahead. India's politics seems divided. It seems India is preparing for next elections. Issues complicated over decades needs to be resolved," said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Earlier today, three policemen were abducted and killed by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir, days after the outfit threatened officers to either quit government jobs or face death. The incident has triggered fear among special police officers, forcing several to resign.
The government, however, blamed the resignations on "propaganda and mischievous intent".
On Thursday, MEA spokesperson confirmed a meeting between Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He further added that the meeting should not be taken as "dialogue".
"This is a meeting we have agreed to and should not be confused with a dialogue. The meeting has been agreed to as per the request from Pakistan. How and when it will take place will be decided by the missions. The agenda has not been finalised," Kumar said.
The development comes as it was revealed that Khan wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking resumption of dialogue between the two neighbours. In a letter dated September 14, the cricketer-turned-politician, who became the prime minister last month, proposed a meeting between Qureshi and Swaraj.
The Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue stalled after the January 2016 terror strike on the Pathankot airbase.
