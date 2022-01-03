India Seeing 'Onset' of Third Wave? Omicron Driving Cases in Delhi, Cases Surge in Metro Cities | Top Points

India is seeing a huge surge of Covid cases in the country, which is considered to be triggered by the new Omicron variant. Delhi recorded 3,194 fresh infections today, which is the highest daily case since May 20, when India was in the mid of the deadly second wave.

Mumbai reported 8,063 fresh cases, recording a 27% jump from Saturday when the city registered 6,347 fresh infections.

With the recent rise of cases in metro cities and some states, experts are suggesting that the country could be seeing the onset of third wave.

Here are all the Covid-19 updates from across the country:

-Most of the new infections in Delhi and Mumbai are asymptomatic, indicating the recent surge is driven by Omicron. According to BMC data, about 89% of the cases in Mumbai are asymptomatic.

-Delhi on the other hand has recorded more coronavirus cases in the first two days of January than recorded between August and November, as per official data.

-The national capital has registered 5,910 Covid-19 cases since January 1. On Saturday, the city reported 2,716 Covid-19 cases while on Sunday this number went up to 3,194, according to Delhi State Health Bulletin.

-With the rising cases, Karnataka government said that it is almost certain that a third wave of Covid-19 wave is inescapable. With the rising cases of Covid-19 it is becoming more and more evident that a third wave of Covid-19 is inescapable. We will soon impose more stringent restrictions in the state and urge people to cooperate with the government failing which a Lockdown will be inevitable,” revenue minister R Ashoka said.

-Karnataka on Sunday logged 1,187 Covid cases, with a total number of active cases in the state is 10,292, of which 8,671 are in the Bengaluru Urban district alone.

-Meanwhile in West Bengal, the daily cases reached 6,153 while Kolkata’s positivity rate is at 33%.

-Noted Virologist Shaahid Jameel told Outlook that India is in the early stages of another wave. “Both numbers, as well as test positivity rate, has started going up in several places, especially in larger cities,” Jameel reportedly said.

-Delhi is already witnessing ‘Omicron wave’ as majority of the new cases detected in the national capital are now of the new variant. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 84 percent of total Covid-19 cases in the national capital are now of the Omicron variant. The Health Minister said positivity rate in the city had reached 6%. The government added that the number of cases will peak in a week’s time.

-Last week, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge predicted that India will witness a short yet intense wave triggered by the new Omicron variant within few days. “It is likely that India will see a period of explosive growth in daily cases and that the intense growth phase will be relatively short,” Paul Kattuman, professor at the University of Cambridge which has developed a Covid-19 India tracker said, according to Bloomberg.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.