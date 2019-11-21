India Seeks Consular Access, Repatriation of Two Nationals Arrested by Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to provide consular access to two of its nationals it has arrested and sought their repatriation without any harm.

The sudden arrest of two Indians, Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal — as reported by Pakistani media — came as a surprise as India had informed Pakistan that they may have crossed over inadvertently, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

The MEA hoped that the arrested Indians don't become victims of Pakistani propaganda.

