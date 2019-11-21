India Seeks Consular Access, Repatriation of Two Nationals Arrested by Pakistan
The sudden arrest of two Indians, Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal — as reported by Pakistani media — came as a surprise as India had informed Pakistan that they may have crossed over inadvertently.
Representative image.
New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to provide consular access to two of its nationals it has arrested and sought their repatriation without any harm.
The sudden arrest of two Indians, Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal — as reported by Pakistani media — came as a surprise as India had informed Pakistan that they may have crossed over inadvertently, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.
The MEA hoped that the arrested Indians don't become victims of Pakistani propaganda.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's Fight, Twitterati Feel Sorry for Rashami Desai
- Australian Woman Who Risked Her Life to Save Koala from Bush Fire with Her Own Shirt is Hailed a Hero
- Xiaomi Phones Will Now Warn You About an Earthquake, But Only in China