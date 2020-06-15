India Sees 11,502 New Coronavirus Cases Pushing Covid-19 Tally to Over 3.32 Lakh, Death Toll Climbs to 9,520

India on Monday registered an increase of more than 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, the Health Ministry said. It added that the death toll had now risen to 9,520 with 325 new deaths.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 3,32,424 with 11,502 new infections in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

There are 1,53,106 active cases of Covid-19 and 1,69,797 individuals have recovered and a patient has migrated, as per the ministry data made available in the morning. The recovery rate has risen further to 51.1%.

States like Assam, Bihar, Himachal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, West Bengal recorded more recoveries than new cases.

India ranks 138 in the world in tests per million population and the testing rate is over 4000 tests per million now. On Sunday, 1,15,519 tests were conducted, which is much lower than the average of the last few days.

India is the fourth worst-affected country by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. All four countries have more than three lakh cases. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, is likely to cross 3 lakh-mark.

