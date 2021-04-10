News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees 1,45,384 New Covid Cases; In Bengal's Behala Purba, It's An All-Women Fight Between BJP, TMC & CPI(M)

India Sees 1,45,384 New Cases; Uddhav’s Noon Meeting May Bring ‘More and Stricter’ Restrictions in Maharashtra

Amid claims of vaccine shortage in Mumbai and state’s high caseload, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting in afternoon, which will be addressed by him through video-conferencing. Sources told News18 that the meeting is to discuss ‘imposition of stricter curbs’ across the state. Views of opposition leaders too would be taken into account, added a source. READ MORE

From E-way Blockage Plan to Ignoring Virus, Farmer Crowd Fails to Dwindle Despite High Punjab Caseload

Amid concerns of rising coronavirus cases in Punjab and centre categorising it as ‘area of concern’, there is no let up in farmer gatherings across the state. Apart from the small gatherings, there have been massive mobilisation events sans Covid guidelines held by farmers’ union as a run up to the proposed Saturday’s Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway blockage programme. READ MORE

In Poll-Bound Bengal, Daily Covid-19 Cases Rise 15 Times, Active Cases 6 Times In a Month

As the country is under the grip of a second wave of the coronavirus, poll-bound West Bengal has witnessed daily cases increasing by 15 times in the past 30 days. Active cases in the state have also increased by six times in the past month. With 3,648 fresh cases in 24 hours, West Bengal logged the highest count of Covid-19 cases in 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said on Friday. The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were registered in the state, it said. READ MORE

West Bengal Election 2021: In Behala Purba, It’s An All-Women Fight Between BJP, TMC & CPI(M)

West Bengal Election 2021: At 11 am, 36 Maharani Indira Debi Road is bustling with people – while someone is managing phone calls from party workers, others are busy preparing for the day’s campaign and making sure the vehicles are fit for arduous canvassing. Once, the city was virtually run from this address, now the fight from here is to regain lost glory. READ MORE

Farmers’ Protest: KMP Expressway in Haryana Blocked for 24 Hrs, Only Emergency Vehicles Allowed to Ply

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, farmers blocked the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway at some places in Haryana on Saturday. The blockade started at 8 am and would last 24 hours. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the agriculture-related legislations, on Friday gave a call for a 24-hour blockade of the KMP expressway. The 136-km-long expressway is also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway. READ MORE

Why Are Some Testing Positive for Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated? All you Need to Know

As India undertakes its third phase of vaccination in full force, the resurgence of coronavirus infections among vaccinated individuals has raised concern. Dr RK Dhiman, Director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), and his wife had tested positive three days ahead of Holi, despite having received both doses of the vaccine. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here