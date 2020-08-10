INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Sees Daily Jump of 62,064 New Cases, 1,007 Deaths; Covid-19 Tally Crosses 22 Lakh-mark

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man as people outside wait for their test results during a rapid antigen testing check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a school in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man as people outside wait for their test results during a rapid antigen testing check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a school in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Share this:

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

There are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074, including 44,386 deaths, according to the ministry data.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

TODAY'S TALLY

As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total to 2,45,83,558, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Next Story
Loading