India Sees Highest Single-day Covid Deaths, 71,395 Fatalities Reported in May | 10 Points

India recorded the highest single-day Covid fatalities as the death toll climbed to 2,83,248 with a record 4,529 new deaths. The single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.67 lakh, taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A recent govt data revealed that only 2 percent of the entire Indian population has been struck by Covid-19 leaving the remaining 98 percent still vulnerable. The health ministry made this revelation emphasizing that, unlike other countries where the share of Covid affected population is much higher, India has been able to keep it low by springing into action its containment measures.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

- India reported 2.67 lakh new cases, 3.89 lakh new recoveries and 4,529 new deaths. There has been a dip of 1.27 lakh in active cases.

- New deaths has been highest ever since the pandemic began last year. Also, the daily death toll is the single day highest deaths reported by any country. The highest fatality for USA was 4,468 (Jan 12) and Brazil 4,211 (Apr 6).

- Daily deaths have been above 4,000 for the fourth consecutive day. 71,395 deaths have been reported in May alone. The deaths reported in the first 19 days have been over 25% of total deaths.

- Tamil Nadu reported around 33,060 new cases, Kerala 31,340, Karnataka 30,300 and Maharashtra 28,400 cases. Maharashtra reported 1,291 new deaths, Karnataka 525 and Tamil Nadu 364.

- 20 states and UTs report fall in active cases. The fall in active cases are as follows: Karnataka-28,600, Maharashtra-25,800 and Rajasthan 16,900.

- The highest rise in active cases is in Tamil Nadu at 11,330. All 8 North Eastern states report rise in active cases.

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -20% (world average is -15%).

- The highest number of daily tests were conducted on Tuesday at 20.08 lakh. More than 20 lakh tests were conducted on one day for the first time. The test positivity rate is 13.31% (14.1% on the previous day).

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 36.03%, Goa 34.84%, Karnataka 32.50%. Uttar Pradesh 3.13%, Bihar 4.65%, Telangana 5.56%.

- 13.12 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. 11.2 lakh received their first dose and 1.93 lakh got their second dose. The total doses have reached 13.12 crore while 4.22 crore Indians have received both doses.

