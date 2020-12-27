India Sees Lowest Covid-19 Cases in Nearly 6 Months, Deaths Below 300 for 2nd Day

India on Sunday reported 18,732 new cases of Covid-19 , the lowest daily figure since July 1. The fresh cases pushed the country's total coronavirus tally to 1,01,87,850.

Another 279 people died due to the deadly virus, the Health Ministry figures stated. However, in what seems to be a respite in fatalities, the figures have been below 300 for two consecutive days.

Meanwhile, 21,430 people recovered from the virus, pushing the tally of those who have recuperated from the disease to 97,61,538.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was registered at 1.44 per cent.

There are 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to December 26 with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 more fatalities due to the disease on Saturday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said.

The case tally mounted to over 6.22 lakh in the city and the death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 10,437, they said, adding that over 67,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday.

From December 21-23, the count of daily cases was below the 1,000-mark in the city. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17, 939 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 871 on Wednesday. However, 1,063 cases were reported on Thursday. The number again dropped to 758 on Friday.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.