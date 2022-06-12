India Sees Over 8,500 Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths in 24 Hours; Active Infections Above 44,500

India saw 8,582 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the active infection tally reached 44,513. This is a slight increase over Saturday’s tally, which saw 8,329 new infections.

Four deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,761, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

States Register Hike in Case

On Saturday, West Bengal reported 139 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a jump of 30 per cent in new infections in the last 24 hours, as per Health Department data.

The state had reported 107 cases on Friday. So far, the state has reported 20,20,173 cases. Around 75 per cent of the new cases were detected in Kolkata, officials said. Doctors blamed the lackadaisical attitude of the people about wearing masks as the reason behind the sudden spike.

Karnataka on Saturday saw a further spike in Covid-19 cases with 562 fresh infections taking the total number of affected people to 39,55,871, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 525 cases on Friday. There were zero fatalities due to coronavirus in the state during the last 24 hours. Bengaluru urban district alone reported 545 cases, while Mysuru saw four cases, Dakshina Kannada three and Chitradurga two as a total of 12 districts reported fresh COVID cases on the day. There were zero infections and fatalities in 19 districts of the state.

