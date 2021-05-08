India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day on Saturday, taking the country’s death toll to 2,38,270. 4.01 Lakh new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the top 10 updates on the Covid situation in India:

• India reported 4 lakh new cases, 4187 new deaths, around 7,830 rise in active cases and 3.19 lakh new recoveries.

• Daily new deaths has reached highest so far as the country reports above 4,000 deaths for the first time.

• 9 states and UTs have reported dip in active cases including Uttar Pradesh (-5726), Telangana (-2543) and Gujarat (-1140).

• Maharashtra reports 54,000 new cases, Karnataka 48,780 and Kerala 38,460. Maharashtra reports 898 new deaths, Karnataka 592 and Uttar Pradesh 372.

• 15 states and UTs have a recovery rate below 80%. India’s average recovery rate is at 81.9%.

• 12 states and UTs have more than 1 lakh active cases each.

• 22.97 lakh new vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccination have reached 16.73 crore. 9.88 lakh people received their first dose yesterday while 13.09 lakh received the second dose.

• 18.08 lakh new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is at 22.18%. The test positivity rate in Goa is 51.35%, Nagaland 46.26% and Sikkim 33.42%.

• India’s total tests are now above 30 crore at 2.15 lakh tests/million population.

• In 5 states and UTs more than 5% of the population have tested positive for COVID-19 including Goa, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Ladakh.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here