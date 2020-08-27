India Sees Record 75,000+ Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Over 1,000 Deaths for 2nd Consecutive Day

Registering over 75,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a span of 24 hours, India's virus tally sprinted past 33 lakh on Thursday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A record 75,760 infections were added in a day taking the total coronavirus caseload to 33,10,234. The death toll climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a total of 25,23,771 patients having recuperated so far, the recovery rate was recorded at 76.24 per cent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent.

There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.93 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 1,023 fresh deaths, 295 are from Maharashtra, 133 from Karnataka, 118 from Tamil Nadu, 90 from Uttar Pradesh, 81 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from West Bengal, 41 from Punjab, 19 from Jammu and Kashmir, 17 each from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat, 15 from Jharkhand, 14 from Assam, 13 each from Odisha and Kerala, 12 from Rajasthan and 11 each from Bihar and Haryana.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Chhattisgarh, eight each from Goa, Puducherry and Telangana, six from Uttarakhand, four from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, two each from Tripura and Himachal Pradesh while Chandigarh, Ladakh and Manipur have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 60,472 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 23,089 followed by 6,839 in Tamil Nadu, 5,091 in Karnataka, 4,347 in Delhi,3,541 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,149 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,964 in West Bengal, 2,945 in Gujarat,and 1,282 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 1,219 people have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, 992 in Rajasthan, 788 in Telangana, 657 in Jammu and Kashmir, 634 in Haryana, 530 in Bihar, 441 in Odisha, 362 in Jharkhand, 274 in Assam, 257 in Kerala and 219 in Uttarakhand.

Chhattisgarh has registered 231 deaths, Puducherry 180, Goa 165, Tripura 85, Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 each, Himachal Pradesh 32, Ladakh and Manipur 25 each, Nagaland nine, Meghalaya eight, Arunachal Pradesh five, Sikkim three and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.