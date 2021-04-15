India Sees Record Covid-19 Surge For 2nd Day in a Row with 2,00,739 Cases: 10 Points

A day after registering as high as 1.84 lakh covid cases, India on Thursday witnessed yet another record spike with 2,00,739 Cases and 1,038 Deaths in the last 24 hours.

Here are the top 10 updates on the Covid situation in India:

India is the second country to report more than 2 lakh new cases in a day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year. India took roughly 10 days to reach the grim landmark of 2 lakh cases in a single day after having crossed the 1 lakh tally on April 5 as against the US which took around 21 days to hit the 2 lakh milestone, the TOI reported. With this unprecedented rise in cases, the covid tally in India now stands at 14,070,890. India’s cases per million population are now more than 10k (10118 cases/million population). More than 1 in every 100 Indians have tested positive for Covid-19. This is also the third consecutive day, the death toll crossed the 1000 mark in India with 1038 deaths. 1,035 and 1,038 covid deaths were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The five states most affected by the Covid-19 surge are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases. With 17,282 fresh infections, Delhi recorded the highest ever covid cases, breaking its own previous daily spikes while Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases this year by recording 11,265 new infections in the last 24 hours. 5 states/UTs have so far reported more than 10k new Covid cases. 3 states have registered more than 1 lakh cases while 7 states/UTs have logged in more than 50k Covid-19 cases. The covid positivity rate stands at 24.35% in Maharashtra, 21.73% in Madhya Pradesh, 15.92% in Delhi, and 15.54% in Rajasthan respectively. Meanwhile, CBSE board exams for Class 10 have been canceled and 12 exams have been postponed amid the second covid wave. As per sources, the US remains the worst-hit country with 32,149,181, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Russia. However, in terms of the total number of active cases, the US tops the charts, followed by France, India, Brazil, and Belgium.

