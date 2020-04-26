India Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections Twice in Three Days as Case Count Nears 27,000

New Delhi: For the second time in three days, the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to a new daily record as 1,975 new infections were reported by the home ministry on Sunday.

This is 223 cases more than the biggest 24-hour spike of 1,752 infections that were reported by the government on Friday evening.

According to government data, the countrywide number of cases has climbed to 26,917, while the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 826. The country has reported 47 deaths since Saturday night, the ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,177 while 5,913 people (21.96 percent) were cured and discharged. According to government officials, the recovery rate is a positive sign, as it has jumped from about 12 per cent till just 10 days ago.

While visiting AIIMS in Delhi, union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday also said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). He did not elaborate on the assertion.

Government officials have said that outbreak of the pandemic has been "under control" in India because of the lockdown as the doubling rate has increased to 10 days. Niti Ayog member VK Paul, chairman of an empowered group on COVID-19, also said that India would have recorded around a lakh cases of the infection by now if it weren't for the restrictions on movement.

The big rise in cases on Sunday has been powered by the large numbers reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, two states with the fastest-growing infection rates in the country.

According to the Health Ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 7,628, followed by Gujarat (3,071), Delhi (2,625), Rajasthan (2,083), Madhya Pradesh (2,096) and Uttar Pradesh (1,843).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,821 in Tamil Nadu, 1,097 in Andhra Pradesh and 991 in Telangana.

Of the 47 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (33).

The death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.

Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir six, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

