India Sends Back British MP from Airport Over 'Inappropriate Visa'
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Carlile's intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application.
British parliamentarian Lord Alexander Carlile. (Image: beta.ukparliament)
New Delhi: British parliamentarian Lord Alexander Carlile was on Wednesday denied entry into India on his arrival for not having an appropriate Indian visa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Carlile's intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application.
Kumar said he arrived on Wednesday without having obtained the appropriate Indian visa.
"His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application. It was, therefore, decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival," he said responding to a query.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
