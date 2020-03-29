Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Sends Diplomats, Staff Posted in Afghan Cities to Kabul Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Indian staff from the two consulates were shifted to Kabul as the two provinces do not have adequate medical facilities, according to reports.

PTI

March 29, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: India has shifted its diplomats and staff from its consulates in the Afghan cities of Herat and Jalalabad to Kabul in view of the fast-spreading coronavirus cases in Afghanistan, which shares a long border with Iran, one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic.

Government sources said all Indian staff at the two consulates were brought to Kabul as part of precautionary measures following the swelling number of coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the figures given by the Afghan government, a total of 110 people have been infected by the virus in the country, although the real figures are believed to be far higher.

Health experts believe the actual number could be higher as several provinces in the country do not have facilities to carry out a laboratory test to check the infection.

Two foreign diplomats and four officials of the NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan were among the positive cases in the country, according to Afghan media reports.

The sources said the Indian staff from the two consulates were shifted to Kabul as the two provinces do not have adequate medical facilities.

Afghanistan shares a long border with Iran, which is among the very few countries reporting a large number of coronavirus cases and struggling to combat one of the world's worst outbreaks.

Over 2,500 people have died and more than 35,500 have been infected across Iran since February. There have been reports of a large number of Afghan refugees crossing over to Afghanistan from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation in Iran.

The coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 28,000 people and infected close to 6,00,000 people in 183 countries.

