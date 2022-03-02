India Sends IAF Aircraft with Aid for Ukraine, Likely to Bring Back Stranded Indians

As the war-hit Ukraine continues to fight back Russai, several countries including India is sending humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine. A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force left for Romania on Wednesday morning carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to the reports, through the aircraft, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent 100 tents and 2,500 blankets to the Indian Air Force’s Hindon airbase. From there, it will be sent via a flight to Romania, the neighbouring country of Ukraine, reported Hindustan Times.

As earlier reported by News18, the C-17 Globemaster aircraft is expected to bring back Indians from Romania, who exited war-hit Ukraine through its border crossings. As per the reports, as of now many Indians have crossed the Ukraine border and have reached Romania, and now waiting to be taken back to India.

India had decided to send the relief supplies to Ukraine to help it deal with the humanitarian situation along its border areas with tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion. “The prime minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders would be despatched tomorrow," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Officials add that the aircraft left for Romania early morning in Tuesday and this is the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials sent from India to Ukraine via Poland.

