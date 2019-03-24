English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Sends Official Note to Pakistan on Kidnapping, Forced Conversion of Hindu Girls
A note was sent on Sunday asking Pakistan government to protect and promote safety, security and welfare of it's own citizens, especially the minority communities.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two days after reports of kidnapping and forced conversion and marriage of two Hindu girls in Pakistan came to the limelight, India sent an official note to the Pakistan Foreign Office.
According to sources, the note was sent on Sunday asking for suitable remedial action be taken by Pakistan government to protect and promote safety, security and welfare of it's own citizens, especially the minority communities.
Two minor Hindu sisters were allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married after being converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh province, triggering protests by the country's minority community.
The two girls, 13-year-old Raveena and 15-year-old Reena, were allegedly kidnapped by a group of "influential" men from their home in Ghotki district on the eve of Holi. Soon after the kidnapping, a video went viral in which a cleric was purportedly shown solemnising the Nikah (marriage) of the two girls.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter on Saturday that she had asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the incident.
On Sunday, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued instructions for the immediate release of the two girls. Reacting to Chaudhary's tweet, Swaraj replied saying that the country had become jittery since she had asked for a report. "That shows your guilty conscience," she wrote further.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hindu Council, Council headed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Hindu Member of National Assembly Ramesh Vankhwani, has also put out a message highlighting these cases of abduction and forced conversion of the three girls.
It has asked the government of Pakistan to raise the minimum age of marriage to 18 years and to take strict action against clerics Miyan Mithu Barchundi, Pir Ayubjaan Sirhindi and others who are involved in such practices. Sources further said that Pakistan activists had raised the issue too at yet another case of forced conversion.
